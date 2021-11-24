Public transport in Germany – only for vaccinated, ill, tested | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

In Germany, new measures to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus come into force. In particular, the rules for using public transport have been tightened: since Wednesday, November 24, the “3G rule” has been introduced for all passengers – an abbreviation for genesen, geimpft, getestet (“got sick”, “vaccinated”, “tested”).

If, during control on the bus or tram, the passenger is unable to provide evidence of the fulfillment of one of these conditions, he will have to leave the vehicle at the nearest stop. The management of the railway concern Deutsche Bahn has introduced spot checks on the “3G rule” as an experiment since November 23. Critics have expressed doubts that the innovation can be effectively implemented and controlled.

In addition, the “3G rule” will be introduced in offices from 24 November.

The seven-day average rose again

The number of new infections with SARS-CoV-2 in Germany over the past week for the first time exceeded 400 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and thus renews the maximum for the 17th day in a row, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The new number of people infected in the last 24 hours is 66,884 people, the number of deaths from the effects of infection per day is 335 people, the total number of deaths among patients with confirmed covid since the beginning of the pandemic is 99,768 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany has reached 5,497,795 people, of which more than 4.71 million have recovered.

Minister Spahn criticizes anti-vaccines

Jens Spahn

Against the background of an increase in the number of infected i.o. Health Minister Jens Spahn has sharply criticized those who avoid vaccinations. According to him, “there are still those who believe that the virus cannot harm them. I would like to drag these people into the intensive care unit and in the face of those who suffer there, ask: did you finally get it? “

In the current critical situation, nothing can be ruled out, including a lockdown, but every effort must be made to avoid the closure of schools and kindergartens, the current head of the German Ministry of Health emphasized in an interview with the Rheinische Post.

