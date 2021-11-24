Pushkov explained what Poland’s “willingness” to negotiate with Russia means

https://ria.ru/20211124/pushkov-1760456841.html
Poland was offered to “keep with itself” the willingness to communicate with Russia
Pushkov explained what Poland’s “readiness” to negotiate with Russia means – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
Poland was offered to “keep with itself” the willingness to communicate with Russia
Poland is trying to blame Russia for the flaring migration crisis, but nothing will come of it. The senator announced this in his Telegram channel … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
2021-11-24T09: 02
2021-11-24T09: 02
2021-11-24T09: 02
in the world
Belarus
Poland
Alexey Pushkov
Alexander Lukashenko
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1e/1747875827_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_250c9189eea075b7cc92337194f10938.jpg
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Poland is trying to blame Russia for the flaring migration crisis, but nothing will come of it. Senator Alexei Pushkov said this on his Telegram channel. According to him, Warsaw’s statement of readiness to discuss with Moscow the situation on the border with Belarus is unconstructive and is aimed at raising the country’s status on the world stage. Acting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has already tried to attract Moscow. to such negotiations, but she was “sent” to Alexander Lukashenko, Pushkov reminded. “The same can be advised to the Polish authorities,” he concluded. Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau announced his readiness to discuss with Moscow the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, while issues regarding Belarus and bilateral relations must be dealt with the Belarusian opposition. In early November, several thousand migrants from the Middle East headed to the Belarusian-Polish border and set up camp there. Numerous attempts to break through the barriers were stopped by the Polish security forces. The European Union and Belarus blame each other for the crisis. Russia has also been repeatedly tried to blame for the situation, but the Kremlin denied involvement in the influx of migrants, and called these attacks groundless.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211123/migrant-1760331349.html
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211118/migrant-1759686823.html
Belarus
Poland
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1e/1747875827_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e081fd34873f262505f0d4b4a959bb2a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Belarus, Poland, alexey puskov, alexander lukashenko, russia
Pushkov explained what Poland’s “willingness” to negotiate with Russia means