Putin and Michelle agreed to resolve the migration crisis at the Polish border – Gazeta.Ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation with migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland by phone. This is reported on website The Kremlin.

The parties agreed to resolve the migration crisis as soon as possible on the basis of international humanitarian law.

Earlier it was reported that the US and EU authorities are going to enter new sanctions against Belarus in connection with the situation with migrants on its border with Poland. This was stated by the United States Special Representative for Belarus Julie Fisher.

According to her, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko “bears full responsibility” for the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Prior to this, Lukashenka said in an interview with BBC that during telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that she take two thousand refugees from the Belarusian-Polish border, placing them in Munich. The President of Belarus added that if the EU does not want to solve the problem of the migration crisis, then Minsk will solve it on its own.