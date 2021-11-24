Putin tests coronavirus nasal vaccine – Society

“I have nothing unusual, the classic case is absolutely, exactly six months after vaccination, my protective titers dropped, and experts recommended a revaccination procedure, which I did a few days ago,” the head of state said at a meeting with members of the government on Wednesday …

“At first I did it in the form of an injection, and the next day after talking with Denis Yuryevich [Логуновым, заместителем директора Национального исследовательского центра эпидемиологии и микробиологии имени Н. Ф. Гамалеи] he himself did the second part of this procedure for me, namely this nasal powder, “Putin said.

“It’s just the same syringe, but instead of a liquid substance, it [Логунов] I took some powder, asked me to take a deep breath on the count of three, and pissed on one side, on the other. Then I sat for 15 minutes, and it was all over, “the president shared the details of the procedure. He admitted that he did not experience any unpleasant sensations.” To be honest, I did not have any sensations, just nothing, I just sat for 15 minutes and went “, – said the head of state.

“Today, after these two procedures, an injection and a nasal form, I have already been involved in sports in the morning, so I can testify that everything is developing the way our scientists and experts say, everything is so,” Putin emphasized. “Let’s see what the result will be in terms of increasing these protective captions,” he added. Vladimir Putin met with Logunov on Sunday, at the same time he announced that he had undergone revaccination against coronavirus.