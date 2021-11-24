Putin was offered to extend the certificate for COVID-19 patients up to a year – RBC

Now the QR code of COVID-19 patients is valid for only six months, while for those vaccinated – a year. But Golikova notes that statistics show a low proportion of those who fall ill with COVID-19 again

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS



Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, at a meeting with Vladimir Putin, proposed extending the validity of the certificate for COVID-19 patients to a year, the president supported this idea. The transcript of the meeting is published on the Kremlin website.

Now such a certificate and, accordingly, the QR code for those who have been ill are valid for six months. In this case, the vaccinated certificate is valid for a year.

“We, together with our scientists, experts in the field of immunization, taking into account the results of domestic and international studies, discussed in detail the issue of the most optimal timing for re-vaccination after an illness and came to the conclusion that after the illness, the vaccinated certificate for those who have recovered should be valid for one year. Now it’s half a year. We made this decision in June, when we had the previous epidemic rise, ”said the Deputy Prime Minister.

She noted that the proposal to extend the validity of the certificate is based on statistics. The proportion of those who have recovered again from the total number of those who have recovered is only 0.74%.

If the decision is made finally and supported by the President, then the changes will affect both new certificates and those already formed at the “State Services” earlier.