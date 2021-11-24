Recidivist Lazarev has been extended the term of detention in a pre-trial detention center until December 30

Yesterday, 22:30 1826

The Gaysky City Court extended the term of detention in the pre-trial detention center for Aleksandr Lazarev, suspect in the murder of three students of the Gaysky branch of the Orsk Medical College, until December 30.

5 october In a closed court session, Judge of the Gaysky City Court O.O.Buylova considered the petition of the first department for the investigation of especially important cases of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Orenburg Region to choose a preventive measure for a person suspected of committing five crimes: rape and violent acts of a sexual nature, combined with the threat of murder, committed including against a minor; the murder of three young girls; deliberate damage to someone else’s property by arson, causing significant damage; car theft. The investigation of the high-profile case continues, the previously indicated deadline – until November 30, extended for another five weeks.

Recall that on September 30 of this year, fire fighters 28PSCH, after extinguishing a fire in an apartment on Molodezhnaya Street, 53, found the bodies of two girls and one more – a hundred meters from the entrance. Criminal cases were initiated against Lazarev under the articles: “Rape combined with a threat of murder, committed including against a minor”, “Violent acts of a sexual nature, combined with a threat of murder, committed including against a minor” property committed by setting fire to causing significant damage ”and“ Misappropriation of a car. ”Detained on suspicion of the murder of three college students in Gai Alexandra Lazarev suspected of another rape, the fact became clear in the course of investigative actions.