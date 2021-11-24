Remember what Selena Gomez looks like? Fans thought so, but Vogue’s cover with the singer broke them

Do you remember what Selena Gomez looks like? Seeing a celeb on Vogue's new cover, you'll have to revisit

Netizens saw singer and actress Selena Gomez on the cover of Australian Vogue and realized that the star had changed a lot for the quarantine. Fans are sure – now Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend looks more like one of Hadid’s sisters-models than herself. It seems that it was not without the circulating potion from “Harry Potter”.

The editorial staff of the magazine “Vogue Australia” on June 20 in their instagram with the nickname vogueaustralia revealed that American singer and actress Selena Gomez became the face of the June cover and the heroine of the interview. In the conversation, the celebrity talked about her cooking show, her cosmetic brand and that she had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus and was gradually returning to her usual rhythm. Selena also added that now a period of rest and growth has come in her life.


Selena Gomez on the cover of Vogue Australia

Also in the profile, readers were able to see the singer’s photo shoot for an interview and an exclusive digital cover of the issue. It was this photo of the singer that caused a buzz among Gomez fans on Twitter.


Selena Gomez on the digital cover of Vogue Australia

The thing is that music lovers hardly recognized the girl in the picture as Selena Gomez.

And other Twitter users saw in the new pictures not the former lover of Justin Bieber, but completely different celebrities. For example, one of the Kardashian sisters.

There seems to be a slight resemblance between Selena Gomez in the new photo and the star of the reality show The Kardashians.

Who is on the cover of the new Vogue Australia? Fans know it's Selena Gomez, but they only see Khloe Kardashian in the frame.
Khloe Kardashian

And to some of the fans, Gomez reminded of the top models Bella and Gigi Hadid.


Bella and Gigi Hadid

Selena Gomez’s fans are understandable – usually a celebrity appears in a different image. Before the appearance of the Vogue snapshot, the singer shone with blond curls or in an image with a Spanish vibe.


Selena Gomez pictured on Instagram

Selena Gomez can surprise not only with her appearance, but also with a tutorial on hygiene. The singer showed how to properly wash her hands with soap and water, and the fans felt uncomfortable with her method.

And it seems that Gomez is ready to speak to the public on completely different topics and be sincere with fans. So, Selena admitted that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Hearing this, the fans understood who to blame for the idol’s illness.

