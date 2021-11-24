Remember what Selena Gomez looks like? Fans thought so, but Vogue’s cover with the singer broke them

Netizens saw singer and actress Selena Gomez on the cover of Australian Vogue and realized that the star had changed a lot for the quarantine. Fans are sure – now Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend looks more like one of Hadid’s sisters-models than herself. It seems that it was not without the circulating potion from “Harry Potter”.

The editorial staff of the magazine “Vogue Australia” on June 20 in their instagram with the nickname vogueaustralia revealed that American singer and actress Selena Gomez became the face of the June cover and the heroine of the interview. In the conversation, the celebrity talked about her cooking show, her cosmetic brand and that she had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus and was gradually returning to her usual rhythm. Selena also added that now a period of rest and growth has come in her life.

Also in the profile, readers were able to see the singer’s photo shoot for an interview and an exclusive digital cover of the issue. It was this photo of the singer that caused a buzz among Gomez fans on Twitter.

The thing is that music lovers hardly recognized the girl in the picture as Selena Gomez.

Why is she completely unrecognizable?

I swear I’ve seen this cover before and didn’t even know it was Selena.

This is not Selena.

And other Twitter users saw in the new pictures not the former lover of Justin Bieber, but completely different celebrities. For example, one of the Kardashian sisters.

She looks like Khloe Kardashian.

There seems to be a slight resemblance between Selena Gomez in the new photo and the star of the reality show The Kardashians.

And to some of the fans, Gomez reminded of the top models Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Selena Hadid.

Selena Gomez’s fans are understandable – usually a celebrity appears in a different image. Before the appearance of the Vogue snapshot, the singer shone with blond curls or in an image with a Spanish vibe.

And it seems that Gomez is ready to speak to the public on completely different topics and be sincere with fans. So, Selena admitted that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Hearing this, the fans understood who to blame for the idol’s illness.