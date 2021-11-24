https://ria.ru/20211124/naezd-1760447419.html

Riding suspect in Wisconsin faces life imprisonment

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. A driver suspected of having run over a Christmas parade in Wisconsin has been charged with premeditated murder and faces life in prison after driving into a crowd on Sunday at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Five people were killed and 48 others were injured, police said. As a judge announced at the trial against 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, he is being prosecuted for the murder of five people and faces up to life in prison on each charge. The trial was broadcast on the Internet. During the trial, it became known about another victim – a child. The prosecutor clarified that the charge could be expanded. As previously reported by the police, the American law enforcement authorities concluded that the motorist acted alone.

