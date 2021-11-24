https://ria.ru/20211124/naezd-1760447419.html
Riding suspect in Wisconsin faces life imprisonment
Riding suspect in Wisconsin faces life imprisonment
WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. A driver suspected of having run over a Christmas parade in Wisconsin has been charged with premeditated murder and faces life in prison after driving into a crowd on Sunday at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Five people were killed and 48 others were injured, police said. As a judge announced at the trial against 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, he is being prosecuted for the murder of five people and faces up to life in prison on each charge. The trial was broadcast on the Internet. During the trial, it became known about another victim – a child. The prosecutor clarified that the charge could be expanded. As previously reported by the police, the American law enforcement authorities concluded that the motorist acted alone.
Tragedy struck as the Christmas parade in Waukesha drew to a close.
Eyewitnesses noticed an SUV rushing towards the last participants of the march at full speed.
Eyewitnesses noticed an SUV rushing towards the last participants of the march at full speed.
“Then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams of people who were hit by a car,” said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.
“Then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams of people who were hit by a car,” said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.
As a result of the collision of the car, five people died, more than 40 were injured.
As a result of the collision of the car, five people died, more than 40 were injured.
Among the victims there is a Catholic priest, several parishioners of the church and students of a Catholic school.
Among the victims there is a Catholic priest, several parishioners of the church and students of a Catholic school.
At least 28 victims were hospitalized, several people in critical condition.
The police detained a “person of interest” for the investigation.
The investigation continues, and the local police are assisted by the FBI.
The investigation continues, and the local police are assisted by the FBI.
US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident.
US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people in the city of Waukesha.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people in the city of Waukesha.
