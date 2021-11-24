Ripple CEO criticizes Dogecoin for ‘inflationary dynamics’

The CEO of Ripple, the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, is not a fan of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme-based digital currency.

Brad Garlinghouse believes that DOGE is not suitable for the cryptocurrency market due to its perceived “inflationary dynamics” and unlimited supply.

Global inflation is driving the price of Bitcoin (BTC) up, but has a warning for Dogecoin fans, Garlinghouse said on a panel moderated by CNBC at a Fintech event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“I’m not really sure, I think it’s somewhat controversial, that Dogecoin is good for the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin has some inflationary dynamics that I would not want to hold on to, ”said the CEO of Ripple.

Garlinghouse noted that Dogecoin does not have a hard cap on the total number of coins in circulation, which is very different from some major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which is capped at 21 million coins.

“It was meant to be a joke, and then it got a boost from some famous people like Elon Musk,” Garlinghouse added.

Despite his skepticism about DOGE, Garlinghouse remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

Apart from my personal views on dogecoin;) I think there will be many winners in this industry. I am optimistic about the overall dynamics of the cryptocurrency for 2022 with clarity of regulation and progress in the UK, Singapore, UAE, Japan and other countries. 2/2 https://t.co/D42UX3dm4m – Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse), November 23, 2021 …

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on the Shiba Inu meme that was launched as a joke back in 2013. The digital currency started with a supply limit of 100 billion coins, which was reached in mid-2015. Dogecoin has since switched to providing an unlimited offer with a reward cap of 10,000 DOGE per block to keep inflation in check.

DOGE became one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in 2021, making it to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap earlier this year. At the time of writing, DOGE is the 10th largest digital currency, trading at $ 0.22, up 6,000% from last year.

Much of Dogecoin’s success seems to have been due to support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who began actively promoting DOGE on Twitter in 2020.

Dogecoin all-time price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Musk has continued to tweet a lot about DOGE lately, reporting issues surrounding the Dogecoin listing on Binance directly to the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao on November 22nd. According to Binance, the current issue was caused by “a technical issue during a recent update process that caused old transactions to be re-sent to 1,674 users.”

The CEO said he does not use Binance, despite trying to trade it at one point, “but registering was too difficult to jump over.”