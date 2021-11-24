Ripple will help Palau authorities create a national stablecoin

The developers claim that the financial instrument will be safe for the environment.

California-based fintech startup Ripple has partnered with regulators in Palau to help local governments develop an energy-efficient central bank digital currency (CBDC). Information about this appeared on the official website of the company.

As part of the joint work, the authorities of Palau want to create a digital asset, the rate of which will be pegged to the US dollar – the country’s national currency.

The new financial instrument, as conceived by the developers, will simplify cross-border payments and open access to a wide range of financial services for the citizens of Palau.

In a press release, the Californian startup team calls the financial instrument “the country’s first government-backed national stablecoin.” The launch of the digital asset is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Ripple will provide technical and other solutions to Palauan regulators to set up a CBDC. In particular, as part of the creation of a financial instrument, the developers plan to use XRP Ledger – a private version of the blockchain. Recall that it was specially designed to launch state digital currencies. Ripple pays attention to the fact that XRP Ledger is safe for the environment. On the basis of the tool, you can launch environmentally friendly financial instruments.

Earlier, the authorities of Bhutan announced their intention to use XRP Ledger to launch CBDC. Recall that for the first time the Ripple team spoke about plans to take part in the development of national digital currencies in early 2021.

