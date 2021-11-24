RKN recorded 51 “facts of censorship” of Russian media by foreign social networks – RBK

Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 cases of blocking and restrictions on materials from Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites. The agency “RIA Novosti” was informed about it in the press service of the department.

“Starting from 2020, Roskomnadzor keeps records of the facts of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet platforms (social networks and video hosting sites). To date, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube – 24; Facebook – 13; Instagram – eight; Twitter – four; Google is one; TikTok is one, ”the message says.

The press service noted that the most often censored are Russian media broadcasting to an international audience, such as Sputnik, RT and ANNA News. In response to censorship, Roskomnadzor has already sent 59 official letters since the beginning of the year demanding unblocking of content, but the restrictions were lifted only in 17 cases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in December 2020 that allows Roskomnadzor to block Internet resources for discriminating against Russian media. The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma on December 19, immediately after Roskomnadzor demanded that Google “remove restrictions” from the YouTube channel “Soloviev LIVE” by TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov.