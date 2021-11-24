https://ria.ru/20211124/tsenzura-1760449494.html
Roskomnadzor spoke about cases of censorship of materials from Russian media
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Since 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded 51 cases of censorship of materials from Russian media outlets and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites, the press service of the department told RIA Novosti. The press service of Roskomnadzor recalled that the Constitution guarantees freedom of the media and prohibits censorship. To protect the rights of citizens, a law was adopted in December 2020 aimed at combating censorship on the part of foreign Internet platforms in relation to materials from Russian media. The press service noted that materials from Russian media are most often censored (Sputnik, RT, Anna News ) broadcasting to an international audience. Cases of censorship were also recorded in relation to the official accounts of certain media outlets – the State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company “Tavrida” (“Vesti Krym”), the network publications “Crimea 24”, “Politics Today” and others. It is also known that the moderators of foreign Internet resources, blocking materials from Russian media and their accounts, as a rule, do not provide specific information about the reasons for blocking, limiting themselves to statements of violation of the rules of the community of a particular site. The department clarified that so far the restrictions have been lifted only in 17 cases.
in the world, society, moscow, federal service for supervision in the field of communications, information technology and mass communications (Roskomnadzor)
The press service of Roskomnadzor recalled that the Constitution guarantees freedom of the media and prohibits censorship. To protect the rights of citizens, a law was adopted in December 2020 aimed at combating censorship on the part of foreign Internet platforms in relation to the materials of the Russian media.
“Starting from 2020, Roskomnadzor keeps records of the facts of censorship of materials of Russian media and their official accounts by foreign Internet sites (social networks and video hosting). At the moment, 51 such incidents have been recorded: YouTube – 24; Facebook – 13; Instagram – eight; Twitter – four; Google – one; TikTok – one, “the message says.
The press service noted that the materials of the Russian media (Sputnik, RT, Anna News) broadcasting to an international audience are most often censored. Cases of censorship were also recorded in relation to the official accounts of certain media outlets – the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Tavrida” (“Vesti Krym”), the network publications “Crimea 24”, “Politics Today” and others.
It is also known that moderators of foreign Internet resources, when blocking materials from Russian media and their accounts, as a rule, do not provide specific information about the reasons for blocking, limiting themselves to statements of violation of the community rules of a particular site.
“Starting in 2020, to the owners of foreign Internet platforms that censored materials from Russian media outlets or blocked their official accounts, Roskomnadzor sent 59 letters demanding the removal of restrictions on access to blocked materials and accounts,” the message adds.
The department clarified that so far the restrictions have been lifted only in 17 cases.
