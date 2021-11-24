https://ria.ru/20211124/roszdravnadzor-1760476972.html

Roszdravnadzor collects data on anti-vaccinations for applications to the UK

2021-11-24T11: 24

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Roszdravnadzor collects information about opponents of vaccination in order to transfer it to the prosecutor’s office and the UK, the department said, for which its specialists monitor social networks and regional media. First of all, attention is paid to active anti-vaccinations, including doctors. “We will be able to announce the number of applications submitted after analyzing the information provided by the territorial bodies of Roszdravnadzor,” the message says. Previously well-known Russian doctors wrote an open letter to politicians and artists who do not support immunization by inviting them to visit the red zone. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent.

