Royal family fans ask Elizabeth II to strip Meghan Markle of her title after interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Royal fans are urging Queen Elizabeth II to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their titles because they continue to disrespect the royal family. This request came after “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, In which the Duchess of Sussex took part in several funny sketches. She performed the tasks of the presenter, which she spoke to her in the earpiece. For example, Megan drank milk from a baby bottle, tried a couple of hot sauces, ate chips like a chipmunk, and behaved like a cat in front of street vendors. Prior to the draw, she was introduced as the Duchess of Sussex, further upsetting fans of the royal family that Meghan had used her title in such an unsightly situation.

Meghan Markle at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 2021

There were those who thought she was funny, but on others it made the most unpleasant impression. They were shocked and accused Meghan of embarrassing the royals. There were even those who called on Her Majesty to deprive the actress of the title of Duchess. One user wrote: “The Queen needs to strip Harry and Megan of their titles. It’s a farce. If she wants to become a celebrity, let her continue like this without any royal title! This is so disappointing“.

“Now is definitely the time to strip Meghan of her royal title on the grounds that she does not behave properly in public life to carry the title representing the royal family,” wrote another commentator.

Meghan Markle at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 2021

Megan’s father, Thomas Markle, could not help but agree with the criticism of users about the appearance of his daughter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. He also believes that she should be stripped of her royal title after allegedly embarrassing Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family and the British people with her defiant look on the show. He said that Meghan behaved inappropriately for a royal title, and admitted that he had never seen the Duchess act like his daughter on that show before. The eternal opponent of Meghan Markle Pierce Morgan thinks in the same way.

Pierce morgan

“No member of the royal family has acted as vulgar and demeaning as the Duchess of Sussex when interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” said broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Photo source: Gettyimages



All the most interesting about the Windsor family in the site section The Royal Family