Russell Crowe to star in a Marvel movie

Russell Crowe’s appearance in Thor 4 should have come as a surprise to moviegoers. However, the Marvel stars decided not to get bored and have fun together during the break between filming, and this is what the new colleague declassified.
The first rumors that Russell Crowe would play in Thor: Love and Thunder appeared after Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky posted a photo on Instagram showing Russell Crowe riding a boat with them. Subsequently, the actress also showed a joint snapshot from the rugby match, which was attended by the stars of the new film. In particular, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jeff oldblum, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi.
Deadline has now confirmed that Russell Crowe will have a special cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor is in Australia, where the filming of a superhero tape is taking place. What role he got is not yet reported.
In addition, Isla Fisher could be seen in the new footage from the actors’ rest. But insiders decided not to comment on her participation in “Torah 4”.
“Thor: Love and Thunder”: Briefly about the film
- There is no official synopsis of the film yet, and therefore the press finds out the details of the plot with the help of insiders.
- It is known that one of the main roles will be played by Chris Pratt, who in the finale of “Avengers: End” went with Thor in his own spaceship. At the same time, Valkyrie will lead Asgard.
- Natalie Portman plays a special role in the film “Thor 4”. According to unofficial information, her character Jane Foster will fight cancer, and Thor will look for a way to save the girl.
- The appearance of Christian Bale in the frame will also amaze. After his unrivaled performance of Batman in the films of Christopher Nolan, the actor will appear as a villain in the MCU.
- Other Hollywood stars not involved in superhero films are expected to appear. So, in the new tape about the Torah, you can see Matt Damon. But what role he got in this project is not declassified.