Russell Crowe to star in a Marvel movie

Russell Crowe’s appearance in Thor 4 should have come as a surprise to moviegoers. However, the Marvel stars decided not to get bored and have fun together during the break between filming, and this is what the new colleague declassified.

The first rumors that Russell Crowe would play in Thor: Love and Thunder appeared after Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky posted a photo on Instagram showing Russell Crowe riding a boat with them. Subsequently, the actress also showed a joint snapshot from the rugby match, which was attended by the stars of the new film. In particular, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jeff oldblum, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi.

Deadline has now confirmed that Russell Crowe will have a special cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor is in Australia, where the filming of a superhero tape is taking place. What role he got is not yet reported.

In addition, Isla Fisher could be seen in the new footage from the actors’ rest. But insiders decided not to comment on her participation in “Torah 4”.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: Briefly about the film