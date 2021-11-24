Russia and China are preparing retaliatory measures against the US military threat

More and more American bombers are arriving at our borders. Only in the last month – about 30 times, said the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu. Under the cover of the exercises, US aviation is training to deliver real strikes against specific targets.

“This month, during the exercise of the US strategic forces Global Thunder, ten bombers practiced the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia almost simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions. The minimum distance from our state border was 20 kilometers,” the Secretary of Defense said. pose a threat not only to Russia, but also to China. Against this background, Russian-Chinese coordination is becoming a stabilizing factor in world affairs. “

Moscow is now extending a bilateral agreement with Beijing that was signed back in 2009 and concerns notifications of ballistic missile launches.

“Facing insane US containment and pressure, China and Russia are pulled together like a great mountain. Our friendship is unbreakable. Together we have opposed US hegemony and oppose the fake US democratic regime and fake multiculturalism, as well as the new manifestations of the Cold War. in a new form, “- said the Minister of Defense of the PRC.

The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasizes that these are just preventive measures in order to be ready to repel growing threats. This is precisely the goal pursued by the recent joint maneuvers with China at sea and in the air.

Russian Su-35S fighters soared up from the Ukrainka airfield in the Amur region. In the air, they accompanied and provided cover for strategic missile-carrying bombers – ours and the Chinese. This joint patrol is partly in the airspace of the PRC.

The route passed over the waters of the East China and Japan Seas. The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed all the cards, including the flight itself. The head of the department, Sergei Shoigu, reported about it to Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Security Council. Such maneuvers are not directed against anyone, but the United States and Japan were frightened anyway and are now building new joint plans.

“It is important to further deepen the alliance between Japan and the United States, which is the cornerstone of our country’s diplomacy, and strengthen measures to contain threats. Japan will actively promote the idea of ​​creating a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” said the Japanese Foreign Minister.

This is the same region where the American submarine “Conneticut” went with incomprehensible tasks, which suddenly found itself, having bumped into an underwater mountain. A new military-political alliance AUKUS – a triumvirate of the United States, Britain and Australia, which senior comrades are dragging into an arms race, is also aimed at the development of sea territories near the Chinese borders.

“All the time they talk about some hypothetical military-political alliance between Russia and China. All analysts – American and NATO bloc – agree that when such a coalition is created militarily, the NATO bloc with the United States will not be able to oppose anything,” says the military expert Alexey Leonkov. – And given that China is buying Russian S-400 systems and is likely to be a potential buyer of the S-500, then in the near future China will build an echeloned anti-missile and air defense system that will be able to synchronously work with the Russian air defense system and about”.

The West is seriously concerned about China’s growing military power. The British Financial Times writes that in July this year, Beijing allegedly tested a hypersonic missile. The Celestial Empire denies this, but the growing panic in the Anglo-Saxon media cannot be stopped.

With the advent of hypersonic weapons, even the vaunted American aircraft carriers are ready to be scrapped. Jerry Hendrix, a retired US Navy captain, talks about this in The Wall Street Journal: “Both China and Russia have effective combat assets at their disposal, which significantly complicate, if not exclude the possibility of aircraft carrier formations approaching the desired target. coast at a distance of less than 1800 kilometers, which means that these territories will become inaccessible to carrier-based fighter-bombers F / A-18 “.

The entire US Army no longer looks invulnerable. Only in October did Russia successfully test the latest Zircon hypersonic missile. Two launches were carried out from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine against targets in the water area of ​​the Barents Sea, from the surface and submerged position. The Pentagon has no answer to that.

“We are working on hypersonic programs in the US military, but we are not yet as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians,” said US Deputy Chief of Space Operations David Thompson. “Over the years, we have developed a strategic warning system in the event of a ballistic missile attack. And we, the Soviet Union, and then Russia and China, but the appearance of a hypersonic missile completely changes the whole alignment.

For Washington, which has long been accustomed to dictating its own rules in the world from a position of strength, this is a new reality, experts say. Moreover, taking into account the strategic interaction between Russia and China, the prospects of which were discussed by the defense ministers of the two countries already during the closed part of the videoconference.