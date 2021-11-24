Russia has approved a vaccine against coronavirus for adolescents “Sputnik M” – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Russian Ministry of Health has registered Sputnik M, a two-component coronavirus vaccine. It will be used to prevent infection in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, TASS reports.

The vaccine consists of two components, which are given 21 days apart. The composition of the vaccine is close to “Sputnik V”, but the concentration of the active substance is reduced by five times, writes “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”. According to Deputy Director of the Center. Gamalei Denis Logunov, the vaccine is optimized for the characteristics of the body of adolescents, in whom antibodies are produced faster than in adults.

The Ministry of Health noted that the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 15 years will be carried out only with the consent of parents or guardians, and from 15 years and older with their own written informed voluntary consent.

At the Center. The Gamaleis note that the drug has passed all clinical trials and has proven its safety and effectiveness. The studies were carried out on the basis of 12 children’s medical organizations in Moscow. In the third phase of the trial, 3 thousand children took part, 2.4 thousand of whom were injected with the vaccine, the remaining 600 received a placebo. Everyone was well tolerated with Sputnik M; none of the vaccinated children got sick.

Director of the Children’s Health Center of the Ministry of Health Andrey Fisenko urged parents of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old to vaccinate children against coronavirus. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”. According to him, today it is children who are the main carriers of the coronavirus, and they infect their older relatives.

“Children are at risk for COVID-19, including transmission. They are socially active, do not comply with epidemiological measures “, – notes infectious disease doctor Evgeniy Timakov…

According to Head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the involvement of children in the epidemiological process has become one of the features of the new wave of coronavirus. “Children are getting sick more often,” he said. According to him, the largest number of patients is among schoolchildren, that is, between the ages of 6 and 17, approximately 12-13% of the number of cases.

“Every day in Moscow, children with COVID-19 are hospitalized,” she told the Russia 24 TV channel. Head of the Center for Cardiovascular Surgery. Bakuleva Elena Golukhova… Speaking about the vaccination of children, Golukhova clarified that it will be voluntary. “Children will be vaccinated with the consent of the parents or legal representatives, no one will put the parents in front of the fact,” she said.

The registration certificate for the vaccine against the new coronavirus infection for adolescents “Sputnik M” is valid for five years – until November 24, 2026.