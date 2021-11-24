https://ria.ru/20211124/siriya-1760630452.html
Russian air defense systems destroyed ten missiles fired by Israel in Syria
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian military from Russian-made complexes last night destroyed most of the missiles fired by Israel, said Rear Admiral Vadim Qulit, deputy head of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria. air facilities in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly demanded that the UN Security Council put pressure on the Jewish state in order to stop the systematic violation of state sovereignty.
