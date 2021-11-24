Russians want to go to jail for refusing to vaccinate

Almost 40 active anti-axers were found in the regions of Russia

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

The Roszdravnadzor offices in the regions of Russia handed over to the prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee information about 37 Russians promoting the value of anti-axers in social networks. They want to punish them under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (dissemination of knowingly false information). The maximum term under these articles is five years in prison.

“The bodies of Roszdravnadzor for three weeks have collected materials on 37 active anti-axers. It is supposed to punish for active propaganda of anti-vaccination philosophy under Art. 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “Izvestia writes with reference to Roszdravnadzor.

The majority of anti-axers were identified in Karelia – 18 people. The second place is occupied by the Rostov region, and the third – by the Volgograd region. Participants in anti-vaccination campaigns were found using regional media, social networks and instant messengers. In such groups, people, according to the newspaper, not only spread myths about COVID and vaccines, but also offer to fight the virus with folk methods and natural immunity. So, one of the participants in the anti-Akser public said that he was drinking “a decoction of the birch parasite.”

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, said that COVID would be defeated when 70-75% of the population was vaccinated in Russia, TV channel 360 reports. After that, the virus would not be able to spread actively, the scientist said.