Salma Hayek originally congratulated Penelope Cruz on her birthday

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek congratulated Spanish model Penelope Cruz on her last birthday. The celebrity posted a spicy snapshot.

On it, the actresses posed in stylish white swimsuits. Hayek posted the corresponding photo on her Instagram page (scroll the news to the end to see it).

So, Cruz appeared in the frame in a one-piece bikini, which emphasized the figure of the star, and Hayek was dressed in a snow-white two-piece swimsuit.

“Women in white continue to celebrate the birthday of the gorgeous Penelope Cruz, which was yesterday,” – wrote the actress.

Netizens appreciated Hayek’s congratulations and left many compliments under the post.

“You are so beautiful”, “I like how sensual you are”, “The two most beautiful women in the world”, “Queens”, people write in the comments.

Briefly about celebrities:

Salma Hayek – Mexican-American actress, film director and producer. During her acting career, she has appeared in over 30 films. Salma is the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Penelope Cruz Is a Spanish actress and model. Penelope began her acting career in 1991 on television. Her film debut took place a year after the release of the tragicomedy Ham, Ham, which received critical acclaim.

