San Marino assessed the effectiveness of Sputnik V six months after the injection – RBK

The effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was 80% within six to eight months after the introduction of the second component, it follows from the data of the Ministry of Health of San Marino, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which distributes the drug abroad, said.

“The effectiveness of Sputnik V in six to eight months is much higher than the officially published data on the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines. The Sputnik vaccine development team believes that adenovirus vaccines retain much longer efficacy compared to mRNA vaccines due to the body’s longer immune response, the formation of antibodies and T-cells, ”reads the RDIF’s release to RBC.

The RDIF explained that the new assessment of effectiveness is based on data on more than 18.6 thousand citizens who were fully vaccinated at least five months before November.

The new assessment of the effectiveness of Sputnik V is lower than the one voiced in September by the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev. Then the foundation reported that the effectiveness of the drug in San Marino was 94.8%. The RDIF stated that the assessment of the effectiveness of the vaccine was based on monitoring data from February 25 to August 23, 2021. The Foundation did not specify how long after vaccination the effect of the drug was assessed.