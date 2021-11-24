Sandra Bullock commented on participation in the MCU

One day, fan art appeared online depicting actress Sandra Bullock as Madame Web – and netizens liked it so much that they wanted the actress to play the character on the big screen.

Some even expressed the hope that she could appear in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, And now Bullock herself spoke about this. The actress appeared in a recent issue of Jimmy Kimmel Live !, where she was asked about rumors linking her to the MCU and about a possible appearance on “No way home“. To this the 57-year-old star replied as follows:

You know, if this rumor reached my son, I could make him do a lot of things around the house!

Then the actress noted that the image of Madame Web is “incredibly promising”, but at the same time immediately dotted the “and”, confirming that she was not in the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home“. Moreover, Marvel Studios never approached her for any role in future projects.

Movie premiere “Spider-Man: No Way Home»Is scheduled for December 15th.