Scholz will be elected as the new chancellor of Germany until December 8 – Gazeta.Ru

The new Chancellor of Germany will be the chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Olaf Scholz. This is reported by the edition Der spiegel with reference to their sources.

It is specified that the election of a new chancellor will take place between December 6 and 8.

In addition, the publication notes that the ruling coalition, in addition to the Social Democratic Party of Germany, will be made up of the liberal Free Democratic Party and the Greens. It is assumed that the leader of the Free Democrats Christian Lindner will head the Ministry of Finance, and the chairman of the Greens, Annalena Berbock, will become the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Justice will be headed by SDP member Marko Buschmann.

According to the magazine, the title of the coalition agreement between the three parties will be “We want to make more progress.” This is reminiscent of the phrase of the former German Chancellor from 1969 to 1974, Willy Brandt, about the need to be more courageous in pursuing democracy.

The official announcement of the coalition agreement is scheduled for 15:00 on November 24 Moscow time.

Earlier it was reported that the current German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedthat her opinion does not influence the election of a new chancellor.