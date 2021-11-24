https://ria.ru/20211124/antarktida-1760490905.html

Scientists have figured out how the ice of Antarctica was formed

By combining geological and paleoclimatological data, scientists have built a model for the evolution of ocean dynamics. The results showed that what happened 34 million years ago RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. By combining geological and paleoclimatological data, scientists have built a model for the evolution of ocean dynamics. The results showed that the tectonic shift that occurred 34 million years ago led to a serious reorganization of currents in the Southern Ocean, which caused a severe cooling in the Antarctic region. Published in the journal Nature Communications, the last land bridges linking Antarctica to its surrounding continents, Australia and South America, ended about 34 million years ago when tectonic movements isolated the polar continent from other land masses. But why after that Antarctica became much colder and ice began to build up, scientists have not yet had a definite answer. High-resolution ocean circulation modeling carried out by researchers from the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany and Norway showed that the cause could become the deepening of the sea routes of the Southern Ocean by several hundred meters, which occurred 34 million years ago. This led to a sharp cooling of surface waters and the formation of a circumpolar current around Antarctica, which did not allow subpolar gyres to transport warm surface waters to the coast of the continent. Together with a decrease in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that took place at that time, tectonic events played a decisive role in the first glaciation of Antarctica and global climate change, the authors say. As a result, ice sheets began to form not only in Antarctica, but also in other parts of the planet, which entered the glacial phase. Scientists have previously tried to assess the role of deepening circumpolar sea routes in the formation of Antarctic ice sheets in comparison with a decrease in the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. but it turned out that the two factors are closely related. “In this article we show that for successful modeling of a changing climate, it is extremely important to take into account both atmospheric conditions and related geographic data from the past,” the University of Leicester UK press release said Study co-author Dr. Katharina Hochmuth, Research Fellow at the International Ocean Science Program (IODP). “A 600-meter change in the depth of ocean straits could cause a sharp drop in coastal temperatures and, as a result, lead to the formation of Antarctic ice sheets.” The authors believe that Thu They were able to answer a long-standing question about Antarctic ice formation by increasing the level of detail in their simulations. “I was surprised to see how high the resolution is in the ocean model,” notes first author Dr. Isabel Sauermilch of the University of Tasmania. and Utrecht University. “These models are sensitive to minimal changes in waterway depth and respond very differently than their low-resolution counterparts. They also take into account local eddies – turbulent ocean currents less than one hundred kilometers in diameter, which are critical to accurate temperature distributions in the Southern Ocean. ” to predict climate change on the planet.

2021

