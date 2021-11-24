Selena Gomez talks about how she dealt with illness

Поп-исполнительница заявляет, то она больше чувствует себя воином из-за шрама, но без него она не смогла бы быть на своем нынешнем месте .

Selena Gomez admits that living with a chronic illness is both emotionally and physically challenging.Two years after she was diagnosed with autoimmune lupus, the 28-year-old cosmetics brand founder Rare Beauty underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from the disease.

In March of that year, the pop superstar established the Selena Gomez Foundation for Lupus Research with a donation to the School of Medicine. Keck at the University of Southern California.

Since then, she has continued to openly defend those with lupus, and as the cover girl for the latest edition of PEOPLE, Gomez talked about how to learn to accept your transplant scars.

“At the very beginning of my recovery, I was a little upset. The fact is that you already have to go through difficulties, and after that you also begin to realize that your body will no longer look the same. I didn’t know if I felt comfortable in my body, ”said Gomez, who became one of the 3 heroines of 2020 according to the version of PEOPLE magazine.

“But I am also close to those people who see beyond the veil that we have been enveloped in. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the scar, and now I look completely different. I feel like a warrior. “

In September, Selena Gomez took a bold step and showed off the scar after surgery in a candid photo for Instagram. The girl in the post talked about how she managed to re-find self-confidence.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember how difficult it was to show my scar at first. I didn’t want him to be in the pictures, so I always covered him up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … I’m proud of it. “

For now, Gomez, whose cosmetics company has set a goal to raise $ 100 million over the next 10 years to support foundations dedicated to providing mental health to communities, hopes to deliver a valuable message to his audience. Self-love and acceptance of others are the hardest things to come to, but incredibly important.