“She uses children”: Brad Pitt publicly accused Angelina Jolie of hypocrisy

After the divorce, the war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues. On the eve it became known that the actor accuses his ex-wife of traumatizing the psyche of children.

Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox (Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney)

Now Jolie is on the world tour of the film “The Eternals”, in which she played one of the main roles. On the carpet, the actress appears in the company of her children, who do not hesitate to pose for the camera.

Zahara, Angelina and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for RFF)

In a recent interview, Angelina spoke in detail about motherhood. According to the actress, she does everything to make her children happy. “I am very worried about all their stages of growing up, for their feelings and curiosity,” Jolie said then. The star also shared that she doesn’t consider herself an exemplary mother. “I’m not a perfect mom. Every day I feel like I’m doing something wrong. I am critical of myself, because I often doubt the correctness of my actions, ”the actress said then.

Angelina Jolie with children. Photo: legion-media.ru

The ex-husband of Angelina Jolie decided to speak with the answer. He accused her of hypocrisy. “Angie uses children. She began to constantly flaunt her children. Brad never publicly speaks about children and does not put them on public display, “- told a source from Pitt’s entourage to The post.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Maddox (Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

We will remind, earlier the 57-year-old actor received joint custody of five minor children, whom he shares with Jolie: Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. The ex-lovers also have a 20-year-old son, Maddox. However, this decision was made by Ouderkik, and after his disqualification, Jolie currently retains full custody of the children, and Pitt has been given the right to see them.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt with children

And recently, the court rejected a motion by Brad Pitt to reopen the custody case.