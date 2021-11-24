Slovakian authorities have introduced a two-week lockdown for all citizens – RBK

The country called the critical situation with hospitalization. Daily number of new cases peaks since the start of the pandemic

Photo: Radovan Stoklasa / Reuters



The Slovak authorities decided to introduce a two-week lockdown from November 25, including for vaccinated citizens. Bratislava explained this by the high incidence in recent weeks, the critical situation with hospitalizations and low vaccination rates, Reuters reported.

In accordance with the government’s decision, quarantine will affect all citizens of the country. Over the next few days, all restaurants and non-food stores will be closed, and some schoolchildren will study online. Churches will be closed, although local Catholics will still have an opportunity for confession. The authorities also urged citizens to refrain from traveling around the country, and businesses to switch to a remote mode of operation.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that in ten days the authorities may ease restrictions for those who have been vaccinated or have already had coronavirus. He especially noted the fact that the increase in the incidence is quite expensive for the state. “One hospitalization costs € 1200, connection to a ventilator € 12,000, and vaccinations costs € 40. Think about it, ”the Noviny.sk edition quotes the prime minister’s statement.

European authorities announced a new dramatic and lightning wave of COVID



The tough measures in the Ministry of Health of Slovakia were explained, among other things, by the situation in hospitals. According to the representative of the department, Susana Eliashova, 3200 people are now hospitalized, 82% of them have not been vaccinated.