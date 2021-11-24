Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents received registration in Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 was registered in Russia. It is reported by TASS…

“Today, permission was received to use Sputnik in the child population, the vaccine was registered, we can share this joyful fact,” Logunov said.

Previously, he toldthat Sputnik M from COVID-19 for teenagers has passed an independent safety review. According to him, the safety of the children’s vaccine from the Gamaleya Center was confirmed by independent experts at the Russian Ministry of Health.

On the eve of the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova statedthat within the framework of clinical trials of the Sputnik M vaccine, 400 adolescents have already received the first component of the drug.

Three thousand volunteers will participate in the third phase of the study on the safety and effectiveness of Sputnik M for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old. Of these, 2.4 thousand will receive the vaccine, and 600 people will receive a placebo.