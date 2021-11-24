State Duma may consider bills on QR codes on December 16

https://ria.ru/20211124/gosduma-1760633621.html

The State Duma may consider government bills on the introduction of mandatory QR codes in public places and in transport at a meeting on December 16. This is … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma may consider government bills on the introduction of mandatory QR codes in public places and in transport at a meeting on December 16. This follows from the draft resolution of the lower house of parliament, posted in the electronic database of the Duma. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the State Duma two projects on the mandatory use of QR codes. So, according to the documents, citizens will be able to visit places of public events, cultural institutions, catering and retail facilities if they provide a QR code on vaccination or a document confirming that a person has had Covid-19 or has a medical treatment. According to the second initiative, QR codes are introduced on railway and air transport for intercity and international transport. At the same time, it will be possible to demonstrate a negative PCR test until February, and after February 1, only citizens with a medical outlet will have such an opportunity. last week he said that the draft laws on QR codes were sent to the mailing list to collect feedback and suggestions in the regions, to the Public and Accounts Chambers, as well as to the Federation Council.

