Sweden’s first female prime minister leaves office after seven hours of work – RBK

Of the eight parties in the Swedish parliament, only two are in the coalition. But this coalition fell apart after a few hours.

Magdalena Andersson

(Photo: Fredrik Persson / EPA)



Today, for the first time, a woman was elected to the post of head of the Swedish government – the leader of the Swedish Social Democratic Labor Party and Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson. She left office seven hours later due to the collapse of the Cabinet of Ministers associated with the decision of the Green Party to withdraw from the government coalition, according to Aftonbladet.

The resignation has already been approved by the speaker of parliament. “Speaker Andreas Norlen received and approved the dismissal request from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The speaker will contact the party leaders to discuss the situation and provide information about the ongoing process [формирования правительства] Thursday afternoon, ”the parliamentary statement said.

This situation was a continuation of the government crisis that has been persisting in Sweden for about six months. It is associated with the balance of power in the country’s parliament (Riksdag), which is approved by the prime minister. The Social Democratic Party, led by Andersson, now holds less than a third of the seats (100) in the Riksdag, while the Green Party has only 16 votes out of 349. Nevertheless, the Swedish government was formed on the basis of a coalition of these two parties.

In accordance with the principles of government formation in Sweden, the Prime Minister does not need to receive a majority of votes in support to be elected: it is enough if the majority of parliament members do not vote against him. In today’s vote, Andersson managed to achieve this result – members of her party and the Green Party voted for her in full force. Two more factions – the Left Party and the Center Party – abstained during the voting. This provided her with a ratio of votes in which 117 in favor, 57 abstained and 174 against, and, accordingly, the election as head of government.