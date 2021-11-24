TCS Group Report. New profit record

TCS Group released 3Q2021 IFRS financial results.

– Net interest income: 34.8 billion rubles. (+ 38% YoY)

– Net fee and commission income: RUB 12.1 billion (+ 91% YoY)

– Net profit: 16.5 billion rubles. (+ 31% YoY)

Tinkoff Group Co-CEO Oliver Hughes said:

– The Group received a record quarterly net profit of RUB 16.5 billion, and its return on equity reached 42.6%. This was facilitated by diversification and the development of new areas of activity.

– The total number of clients has exceeded 18.5 million and continues to grow. The Bank of Russia has included Tinkoff Bank in the list of systemically important credit institutions in Russia, which is a sign of quality and recognition of Tinkoff’s role in the country’s financial system.

Commentary by Mikhail Zeltser, an expert at BCS Express:

“The Group continues to demonstrate strong rates of revenue, profit and profitability. Compared to last year, of course, the results are impressive – the client base is growing, the spread of attraction and placement rates amid a jump in the cost of funding, the Central Bank plays for the bank.

Nevertheless, our expectations boiled down to a gradual slowdown in dynamics, which we see for the third quarter of 2021 against II K. Probably, the damping trend will continue, but the grandiose plans for annual profit will be fulfilled.

Regarding equities: the strongest sell-off in the market in recent days has brought securities to the leaders of the fall, but the highly volatile nature of the instrument allowed them to recover quickly. The long-term outlook on the Group’s business is positive. At current price levels, expectations are more likely that the super-positive dynamics of business performance indicators will continue. Based on financial multiples (P / E and P / BV), investors are still making significant advances to quotes. “

More details

In the third quarter of 2021, the group’s total revenue increased by 48% compared to the previous year and amounted to 71.7 billion rubles. (in the III quarter of 2020 – 48.3 billion rubles). Gross interest income increased by 39% y-o-y, reaching RUB 42.9 billion. (in the III quarter of 2020 – 31.0 billion rubles), thanks to the continued growth of the loan portfolio and the client base and the expansion of the product portfolio.

The return on the loan portfolio in Q3 2021 decreased to 25.0% (in Q3 2020 – 26.8%), mainly against the background of changes in the structure of loan products: the share of credit cards in the total loan portfolio, excluding reserves, decreased to levels below 50%. The return on the group’s securities portfolio increased to 5.7% (in Q3 2020 – 5.3%) in line with market conditions.

Interest expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 37% compared to the previous year and amounted to RUB 7.3 billion. (in the third quarter of 2020 – 5.3 billion rubles) against the background of significant growth in the customer base in the segment of retail debit cards and current accounts of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as partly as a result of a securitization transaction. Funding costs decreased from 3.9% in Q3 2020 to 3.6% in Q3 2021 due to an increase in the share of current accounts in the funding structure; however, compared to Q2 2021, this indicator began to grow due to increase in the key rate.

Net margin in Q3 2021 increased by 38% y-o-y to RUB 34.9 billion. (in the III quarter of 2020 – 25.2 billion rubles), mainly due to a significant increase in the loan portfolio.

Net fee and commission income for the third quarter increased by 91% YoY to RUB 12.1 bln.

Cost of risk fell from 6.5% in Q3 2020 to 4.2% in Q3 2021. Risk-adjusted NIM decreased from 14.2% in Q2 2021 to 13.1% in Q3 2021 in the quarter of 2021 (in the III quarter of 2020 – 12.6%).

In the third quarter of 2021, the share of non-lending activities reached 45% of revenues and 21% of the group’s profit before tax.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, the group provided services to:

– current accounts of 12.3 million retail clients, while the total amount of funds on these accounts amounted to 431 billion rubles;

– over 596 thousand clients in the SME segment, while the total balance of funds on their accounts amounted to 111 billion rubles;

– over 2.6 million clients of the Tinkoff Investments service with total assets of over 540 billion rubles.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 79% compared to the previous year and amounted to RUB 25.4 billion. (in the III quarter of 2020 – 14.2 billion rubles), which is due to continued investment in marketing and advertising of new fast-growing areas of activity, as well as in the hiring of promising IT employees.

In the third quarter of 2021, thanks to the constant attraction of new customers and monetization, the group increased its net profit by 31% YoY to RUB 16.5 billion. (in the third quarter of 2020 – 12.6 billion rubles), as a result of which the return on equity for the third quarter of 2021 was fixed at 42.6% (in the third quarter of 2020 – 45.0%).

In the third quarter of 2021, total assets grew by 28% since the end of 2020 and reached 1.1 trillion rubles. (as of December 31, 2020 – RUB 859 billion).

The total volume of the group’s loan portfolio has increased by 41% since the end of 2020 and amounted to 631 billion rubles. (as of December 31, 2020 – 447 billion rubles). The group’s loan portfolio, net of provisions, increased by 47% to RUB 556 billion. (as of December 31, 2020 – 377 billion rubles).

The share of non-performing loans in the group’s loan portfolio decreased to 8.6% (as of December 31, 2020 – 10.3%). The ratio of loan loss provisions to non-performing loans was 1.38.

The amount of funds on the accounts of the group’s clients has grown by 24% since the end of 2020 and reached 777 billion rubles. (as of December 31, 2020 – 627 billion rubles).

The group’s equity capital increased by 28% and as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 amounted to RUB 163 billion. (as of December 31, 2020 – RUB 127 billion). As of October 1, 2021, the capital adequacy ratio according to the N1.0 standard of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was 11.5%, according to the N1.2 standard – 11.5%, and according to the N1.1 standard – 10.0%.

Forecasts

The Group’s management confirms its earlier forecast for fiscal 2021 based on the assumptions of a gradual recovery in economic activity and updates it on the basis of strong positive dynamics in asset quality:

• net increase in the loan portfolio – over 50%;

• cost of risk – less than 5% (according to the revised forecast in comparison with the previously cited figure at the level of about 5%);

• cost of funding – 3-4%;

• revenue not related to lending – more than 40%;

• net profit – at least 60 billion rubles.

BCS World of investments