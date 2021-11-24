TCS Group shares up 4% amid record profit for the quarter :: News :: RBC Investments

At the end of the third quarter, Tinkoff Bank received RUB16.5 billion in net profit, which is a record result. The company retained its forecasts for 2021

Depositary receipts

on the shares of TCS Group, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange rose 4.36% to RUB 7355.8. By 11:16 Moscow time, growth had slowed down to 1.07% (₽7123.2).

Investors reacted optimistically to the bank’s positive reporting. According to the data released, TCS received a record quarterly net profit of ₽16.5 billion, which is 31% more than in the same period last year (it was ₽12.6 billion). At the same time, the return on equity (ROE) reached 42.6%. “This has been facilitated by diversification and the development of new lines of business,” said Oliver Hughes, CEO of TCS Group.

The group’s total revenues in the third quarter grew by 48% yoy to RUB71.7 billion, while gross interest income increased by 39% yoy, reaching RUB42.9 billion, thanks to an increase in the loan portfolio and customer base and expansion portfolio of products. Net interest income amounted to ₽34.8 billion (+ 38% yoy), net fee and commission income grew by 91% yoy to ₽12.1 billion.

As of the end of the third quarter, the bank served:

current accounts of 12.3 million retail clients with a total amount of funds in these accounts in the amount of ₽431 billion;

over 596 thousand clients in the SME segment, while the total balance of funds on their accounts amounted to RUB111 billion;

over 2.6 million clients of the Tinkoff Investments service with total assets of more than ₽540 billion.

TCS Group also confirmed earlier this forecast for the 2021 financial year:

the net increase in the loan portfolio will exceed 50%;

the cost of risk will be below 5%;

funding cost – 3-4%;

the share of non-credit income will be more than 40%;

net profit will amount to at least ₽60 billion.

