The author of “Great” with Johnny Depp accused MGM of trying to “bury” the film

Director Andrew Levitas accused the studio MGM in an attempt to “bury” his film “Great” at the box office in the USA.

The author published an open letter in which he hinted that the reason for this behavior of the studio may be the problems of the leading actor. Johnny deppwho lost the trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard…

In the film, Depp plays the role of a war photographer. Eugene Smith, who becomes a witness to the ecological disaster in the Japanese city of Minamata (in the original the film is called that way) and creates his famous photographs.

The film has already been released in many countries, including Russia (in April of this year), but the release in the United States has not started, although MGM bought the rights last fall. It was planned that the release will take place in February 2021, simultaneously in cinema and digital, but this did not happen.

In his letter, the director informs that the head of studio procurement informed him about the decision to “bury” the picture. Sam Wallman… But according to Levitas, although the studio has the right not to release the picture from a legal point of view, the moral side should prevail in this matter.

Finally, the director invited MGM representatives to personally explain to the father of the daughter, who suffered from the consequences of the disaster, the reasons for this decision. At the same time, he attached several photographs of Smith himself to the letter.

Later, MGM representatives said that the release of the film was still in the plans, but no date was given.