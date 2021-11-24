The Central Bank proposed to create a separate type of deposit for low-income people

The Bank of Russia proposed to create a special deposit for low-income citizens: the interest rate on such a deposit can be tied to the inflation rate or the key rate, said Olga Polyakova, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, speaking at the State Duma. A citizen will be able to open only one such deposit, and its amount will be limited, she added.
“To determine the category of citizens with low incomes, it will be possible to use the unified state information system of social security, the creation of which was proposed by the government. We are ready to take an active part in the development of this mechanism, in the discussion of amendments to the legislation, “Polyakova noted.
The key rate of the Central Bank from October 22 is 7.5%. In the second week of October, inflation was 8.13% in annual terms. In November, the basic level of return on deposits for citizens (for a term on demand and under bank account agreements) was 7.034%, for a period of up to 90 days – 6.32%, and for a period over a year – 7.376%, according to the Central Bank. The FRG100 index, which is calculated at the rates of annual retail deposits in the amount of 100,000 rubles. in 54 largest banks, on November 21, reached 6.39%.
Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma’s Financial Market Committee, said that the committee would ask the Central Bank and the government to amend legislation and other regulations that would create a mechanism to increase income on bank deposits for low-income citizens. The deputy recalled that earlier the speaker of the parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, had already proposed creating a working group that would consider the issue of protecting citizens’ deposits from inflation. According to Aksakov, the first meeting of the group has already taken place, following which an instruction was prepared.
As of July 1, 2021, the average deposit size excluding depositors with account balances of up to RUB 1,000. amounted to 280,000 rubles., follows from the data for the first half of the DIA. In the first three quarters of this year, 1.5% of the total income of the population, or 759.6 billion rubles, went to savings, while in the nine months of 2020, 6.2% of income, or more than 2.7 trillion rubles, was spent on savings. , Rosstat reported. This means that citizens began to spend more on current needs and save less. In Russia, there were 19.1 million people with incomes below the subsistence level in the first half of the year, and the poverty level was estimated by Rosstat at 13.1%. The subsistence minimum per capita in 2021 will be 11,653 rubles, for the working-age population – 12,702 rubles, for children – 11,303 rubles, for pensioners – 10,022 rubles, follows from a government decree.
Last week, Volodin said that rates on bank deposits are not keeping pace with inflation and are below its level. He drew the attention of the chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina to this.
Russian banks already offer floating rate deposits, when the deposit is split into several time periods and each has its own rate. For example, Promsvyazbank has a deposit, when in the first 50 days the rate is 9%, then from 51st to 100th – 8%, from 101st to 250th – 7%. At the same time, banks do not offer deposits, where the rate would be tied to the inflation rate. Now floating rates on deposits, as a rule, are tied to the shelf life of money – the higher it is, the higher the rate, recalls the managing director of the NKR rating agency Mikhail Doronkin. Most often this is done for marketing purposes to attract a client, since often the advertisement contains the maximum rate that can be received not for the entire term of the deposit, but only for its part, the analyst pointed out: in annual terms, the depositor can receive a rate even lower or comparable with a deposit with a fixed rate for the same period.
What the market thinks
Market analogues to the Central Bank’s proposal in Russia exist today: the same special deposits for pensioners at increased rates offered by many Russian banks, notes Olga Ulyanova, senior loan officer at Moody’s banking group. Probably, this proposal of the regulator reflects the distinctive features of the social profile of the majority of the population of Russia, Ulyanova notes, – a relatively low level of the official living wage and minimum wages, a low level of pensions and social benefits. And all this, coupled with a relatively low level of household savings, most of which are still kept in bank deposits (despite the trend towards investment in the last two years), and weak prospects for an effective reconfiguration of the pension system in the foreseeable future, the expert concluded.
Bankers are still evaluating the idea positively, but disagreed on what to tie the rate to and whether it is worth limiting the amount of the deposit.
Such a contribution can be tied to the level of the key rate and have a limit on the amount of up to 300,000 rubles, says Evgeny Vyatkin, Managing Director for the Liabilities product portfolio of UBRD. It is better to tie the yield to the key rate, the representative of Absolut Bank agrees, since the inflation rate is a rather controversial indicator – it is calculated by several institutions (Central Bank, Rosstat) and their data may differ. But there should be no restrictions on the amount, she added. The representative of the bank “FC Otkritie” agreed that it is not necessary to limit the amount of the deposit.
In a situation of regular changes in the key rate, a deposit option with a yield tied to it could be in demand among a part of the population, said Kirill Matveev, Head of Customer Happiness Department at Raiffeisenbank. On the other hand, according to him, the fixed rate is the key value of the deposit for the client and in this product it can be lost. In addition, the relationship between the yield and the key rate will undoubtedly complicate the understanding of the actual interest on the deposit, which will be regarded as an element of product opacity, Matveev said. Therefore, such proposals should take into account the actual financial literacy and the availability of demand for the product in the relevant segment.
Linking to the inflation rate with this formulation of the question looks more logical, says Maxim Timoshenko, director of the department for operations in financial markets at Russian Standard Bank: the key rate is changing with a certain lag, and the task is to cover inflation costs. Another question, he continued, is which inflation indicator to take and how accurately it will estimate the inflation rate for the food basket for this category of depositors, not to mention the differences in the inflation rate for different regions.
Such a measure as a special contribution for those in need is definitely something new in world practice, CEO of BusinessDrom Pavel Samiev told Vedomosti. Usually, assistance is provided through subsidies and direct transfers, and not through deposits opened by commercial banks, which must take on a social function, Samiev said.
Yields tied to inflation or the key rate will not necessarily be higher than a fixed interest rate, he said. For example, if you open a deposit for three years during a period of high rates, the profitability on it will be higher when the rates go down than on a deposit with a floating rate. At the same time, the needy should have savings. It is another matter, Samiev believes, if the state would additionally subsidize the profitability of such deposits, that is, pay an inflation premium or a key rate.