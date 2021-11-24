The Central Bank proposed to create a separate type of deposit for low-income people

Russian banks already offer floating rate deposits, when the deposit is split into several time periods and each has its own rate. For example, Promsvyazbank has a deposit, when in the first 50 days the rate is 9%, then from 51st to 100th – 8%, from 101st to 250th – 7%. At the same time, banks do not offer deposits, where the rate would be tied to the inflation rate. Now floating rates on deposits, as a rule, are tied to the shelf life of money – the higher it is, the higher the rate, recalls the managing director of the NKR rating agency Mikhail Doronkin. Most often this is done for marketing purposes to attract a client, since often the advertisement contains the maximum rate that can be received not for the entire term of the deposit, but only for its part, the analyst pointed out: in annual terms, the depositor can receive a rate even lower or comparable with a deposit with a fixed rate for the same period.