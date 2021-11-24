The Central Bank proposed to create special deposits for low-income people – RBC

Nabiullina announced double-digit food inflation



At a meeting on October 22, the Central Bank raised the rate from 6.75 to 7.5% – a step of 0.75 percentage points. he applied for the first time. At the same time, the regulator sharply raised the inflation forecast at the end of the year – to 7.4-7.9 from 5.7-6.2%. He also gave a tough signal once again that he “admits the possibility of further increases in the key rate at the next meetings.”

No one prohibits banks from offering deposits with a floating rate pegged to inflation or the Central Bank rate, but this is not interesting to market participants in terms of assessing the risks of funding stability, Alexey Voylukov, vice president of the Association of Banks of Russia (ADB), commented on the idea to RBC. He doubts that the volume of such deposits, if they appear, will be significant – “if it takes less than 1% of the total savings of the population in banks, nothing bad will happen, of course.”

“Perhaps the poor will be interested to some extent that they will be offered a higher percentage than everyone else, but, on the other hand, this category of people usually does not have extra money to save. And if they can save, then they are unlikely to be classified as poor. It is more logical for the state not to divide low-income citizens into two camps, whom it will help and who will not, ”Voilukov continued. He doubted that potential depositors would be able to put a lot of money into the account – which means that the increased percentage will not have a significant effect – “they will spend more on a trip to the branch than they will earn”.

Irina Nosova, Director of the ACRA Financial Institutions Ratings Group, added that the demand for microcredits is growing – that is, “people do not have enough funds to cover current, life-critical expenses,” which means that the poor have no free money anyway.

Deposits with variable rates are exotic for the Russian market, says Mikhail Doronkin, managing director of the NKR rating agency. The expert fears that bank clients will not be able to correctly interpret the terms of special deposits with support, if they are introduced. “The main difficulty is the understanding by the clients of the floating rate in principle. Banks, as a rule, eschew such instruments for working with retail clients due to the fact that the receipt of interest on the deposit is less than expected or, conversely, the payment of higher interest on the loan causes dissatisfaction, ”explains Doronkin.