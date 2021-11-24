The Central Bank will begin to regulate banks’ investments in ecosystems in 2023

Which banks build ecosystems

Sberbank has been developing the ecosystem since 2017. It includes e-commerce, food delivery, transportation, entertainment, health and B2B services (cloud solutions and cybersecurity). So far, the ecosystem is unprofitable (profit is planned by 2023): for 9 months of 2021, revenue increased 2.8 times to 121.7 billion rubles. compared to the same period in 2020, the loss is up to 25 billion rubles. against 7.8 billion rubles., Follows from the reporting of Sberbank under IFRS. Since the beginning of the year, Sberbank has invested $ 1 billion in the ecosystem. Exactly the same amount has been invested by Sberbank in three years of ecosystem development from 2017 to 2019. Over the next three years, the bank will spend another 300-350 billion rubles on the development of non-financial business. Sberbank, developing its ecosystem, abandoned the partnership in favor of control. “Now we offer either control in companies with our participation, or a clear and understandable way to it,” said the first deputy chairman of the bank Lev Khasis.

VTBon the contrary, it is building an ecosystem based on partnerships. The main directions of development are retail trade, e-commerce, Internet and media, telecom and communications, housing and utilities, transport and logistics. The bank does not disclose the amount of investments in the ecosystem and its financial results.

Tinkoff Bank builds an ecosystem both on the basis of its own services and partner services: the bank was the first on the market to launch its super-application. With its help, you can seamlessly solve various tasks, for example, take out insurance or buy plane tickets. The retail debit card segment is the most important channel for attracting new customers to the ecosystem of Tinkoff Bank, according to the bank’s consolidated financial statements under IFRS for 6 months.