The chief doctors called Zyuganov, Loza and Shukshina to the morgues of the “red zones”. “Fewer people will die”

Doctors sent a letter to public anti-Axis in Russia

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

The chief doctors of Russia’s covid hospitals wrote an open letter to the anti-Axis. They invited opponents of mandatory vaccination, including the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of A Just Russia – For the Truth, Sergei Mironov, actress Maria Shukshina and singer Yuri Loza, to visit the “red zones” and hospital morgues. Among the signatories was the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko.

“We’re a little busy right now, and you can probably guess what. However, given how many people are listening to you, we will find time to guide you through the “red zones”, intensive care units and pathological departments of hospitals. Maybe after that you will change your position and fewer people will die, ”- quotes an excerpt from a letter to RBC.

The letter is addressed to 12 public figures who oppose compulsory vaccination. In addition to Zyuganov, Mironov, Shukshina and Loza, it included the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma from United Russia Pyotr Tolstoy, the head of the Essence of Time movement Sergei Kurginyan, singers Natalia Vetlitskaya and Katya Lel, actors Yegor Beroev and Oskar Kuchera, as well as the frontman of the group Alisa »Konstantin Kinchev.