The court recovered from Edward Beale RUB 27 thousand due to transport downtime after the accident – RBK

Edward Beale (left)

(Photo: AGN “Moscow”)



The magistrate of the Moscow district Maryino satisfied the claim of Mosgortrans against Eduard Beale, who is known as the blogger Edward Beal. He was ordered to pay Mosgortrans 27 thousand rubles. for the downtime of public transport after the accident on April 1. This is reported by the information portal of the justices of the peace in Moscow.

According to the published decision, the court ruled to recover from Beel “losses caused by downtime in the amount of 26106 rubles. 21 kopecks. and the cost of paying the state fee in the amount of 983 rubles. 19 kopecks, and only 27,089 rubles. 40 kopecks. “

Five cars collided on the Garden Ring in Moscow



Mosgortrans filed a lawsuit against Bill on September 20. The victims of the accident also demanded compensation. One of them, the State Duma consultant Maria Artemova, the blogger has already paid compensation for harm to health and property. The second victim filed a claim for 616 thousand rubles. to the Lublin Court of Moscow.

The accident happened on April 1 on Novinsky Boulevard. Bill’s car Audi RS6 drove into the oncoming lane. After that, the blogger’s car rammed four cars. On the fact of the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case, in July Bil was sentenced to two years of restriction of freedom.