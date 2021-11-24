The dollar has reached a key target

Quotes at 16:15 Moscow time

Dollar: 75.05 rub. (+ 0.30%)

Euro: 84.52 rubles. (+ 0.80%)

At the beginning of the session, the ruble strengthened moderately, despite the deteriorating external background. After the opening of the main trading session, the Russian currency slipped, again rewriting the four-month high against the dollar and the two-month high against the euro.

World markets went down yesterday evening due to fears that the US President’s nomination for a second term of Fed Chairman Powell would lead to an aggressive tightening of monetary policy, as happened in 2018 during his first term. Therefore, the dollar reacted with a sharp rise to the news about the next head of the Fed.

Today, the downward movement has developed on the stock exchanges. However, at the beginning of the main Russian session, the indices moved to recovery, oil began to make corrective attempts. This was facilitated by the exceeding expectations data on PMIs in the manufacturing and services sectors of the EU and its key representatives.

The improvement in the external background caused a rather moderate correction of the Russian currency. Signs of some easing of geopolitical tensions provide additional support for ruble assets.

Emerging currencies were initially weakened by the strengthening dollar. However, in the morning it began to weaken, which improved the situation in the sector, some representatives came out in positive territory. At the same time, the Turkish lira accelerated its decline and once again renewed its historic low against the US dollar, now losing 15% in tandem with it. The fall was caused by heightened tensions between Turkey and Greece over energy rights in the Aegean Sea.

The Russian debt market continues to demonstrate extremely negative dynamics. Government bond index RGBI declined for the fourth session in a row, falling to the lowest levels since December 2018.

In the middle of the session, the ruble experienced a sharp decline amid a short-term oil drawdown. The dollar was approaching its maximum level since April, slightly falling short of the level of 75.3 rubles. The euro paired with the ruble updated its two-month high, after which the ruble corrected its losses.

Oil tries to continue recovery

In the first half of the day, oil declined moderately, periodically making active upward attempts. In the middle of the Russian session, quotes rose sharply, updating yesterday’s high, but by now they have rolled back. Brent is currently in a slight plus around $ 79.8.

The oil price growth momentum was triggered by the announcement by the US President of the sale of 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve (SPR) in order to reduce the price of oil. Investors were probably wary of a broader and more coordinated response from the largest oil importers. The pressure on commodities comes from the strengthening of the dollar, which resumed in the afternoon.

The dollar is in no hurry to give up positions

At the beginning of the day, the dollar index (DXY) made a leap upward, rewriting the 15-month high again, but after consolidation fell sharply. However, in the afternoon, the DXY returned to a multi-month high, symbolically rewriting it. To date, the DXY has sank, now losing 0.1% around 96.4 pips.

Today, investors will be evaluating the data on PMIs in the manufacturing and services sectors in the US (17:45 Moscow time). If the indicators exceed expectations, it can strengthen the upward dynamics of risky assets, as well as resume the dollar’s growth.

The EUR / USD pair at the beginning of the day once again renewed its 15-month low, but then began to actively strengthen. In the second half of the day, the European currency quickly lost ground, but by the current moment it has recovered. The pair is now gaining 0.2% around 1.126.

Technical picture

The USD / RUB pair managed to gain a foothold above the resistance of 74.6 rubles, after which it made a leap to the next technical obstacle – 75.35 rubles, which corresponds to an eight-month high. So far, there is a correctional pullback, but if the hourly candle is not closed below the level of 74.5 rubles., Most likely, we will see another attack on the resistance of 75.35 rubles.



