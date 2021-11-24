https://ria.ru/20211124/dnr-1760582040.html

The DPR prevented the attack of the Ukrainian drone

In the DPR, the attack of the Ukrainian drone was prevented – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

The DPR prevented the attack of the Ukrainian drone

The People’s Militia department of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said that they had prevented the drone attack of the Ukrainian security forces on the residents … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

DONETSK, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The People’s Militia department of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said that they had prevented a drone attack by Ukrainian security forces on residents of the city of Donetsk. A representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR explained to reporters that the Ukrainian security forces were planning to carry out a terrorist act against residents of Donetsk outskirts, near the village of Abakumov. For this, an R-18 multicopter was launched, carrying three improvised explosive devices stuffed with metal balls. Thanks to the vigilance of our defenders, with the help of the Terrikon M2N electronic warfare station, it was possible to … forcibly land an unmanned aerial vehicle.

