The economist recalled what benefits lonely pensioners are entitled to

2021-11-24T02: 15
2021-11-24T02: 15
2021-11-24T02: 15
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The system of state support for lonely pensioners can be divided into two parts: material and social services, Elena Grigorieva, deputy dean of the economic faculty of the RUDN University, told the Prime agency. This is compensation for a landline telephone, targeted social assistance, payments for holidays, subsidies for housing and communal services, explained expert. The interlocutor of the agency drew attention to the fact that each Russian region has its own cash payments. Grigorieva emphasized that every single pensioner is on social support, that is, a social service worker visits a person several times a week to help with cooking, cleaning the apartment For example, according to Grigorieva, each region can establish its own within the framework of the regional support system, including for single pensioners. This can be compensation for a landline telephone, targeted social assistance (cash, food and material), payments for holidays, for example, for Victory Day.
“Material support is expressed in cash payments, but such support is almost identical to helping other people of retirement age,” she said.
We are talking about compensation for a landline telephone, targeted social assistance, payments for the holidays, subsidies for payment of utility bills, the expert explained.
The interlocutor of the agency drew attention to the fact that each Russian region has its own cash payments.
Grigorieva emphasized that every single pensioner is under social support, that is, a social service worker visits a person several times a week to help with cooking, cleaning the apartment, for example.
According to Grigorieva, each region can establish its own within the framework of the regional support system, including for single pensioners. This can be compensation for a landline telephone, targeted social assistance (cash, food and material), payments for holidays, for example, for Victory Day.
