The economist recalled what benefits lonely pensioners are entitled to

The economist recalled what benefits lonely pensioners are entitled to

The economist recalled what benefits lonely pensioners are entitled to

The system of state support for lonely pensioners can be divided into two parts: material and social services

Elena Grigorieva

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The system of state support for lonely pensioners can be divided into two parts: material and social services, Elena Grigorieva, deputy dean of the economic faculty of the RUDN University, told the Prime agency. This is compensation for a landline telephone, targeted social assistance, payments for holidays, subsidies for housing and communal services, explained expert. The interlocutor of the agency drew attention to the fact that each Russian region has its own cash payments. Grigorieva emphasized that every single pensioner is on social support, that is, a social service worker visits a person several times a week to help with cooking, cleaning the apartment For example, according to Grigorieva, each region can establish its own within the framework of the regional support system, including for single pensioners. This can be compensation for a landline telephone, targeted social assistance (cash, food and material), payments for holidays, for example, for Victory Day.

2021

