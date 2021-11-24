https://ria.ru/20211124/donbass-1760509202.html
The European Union urged Russia to cancel the decree on the support of Donbass
BRUSSELS, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The EU expressed regret over the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on support of Donbass, called for the abolition of this decision, according to a widespread statement of the Union’s foreign policy service. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on November 15 recognizing certificates of origin of goods issued in the DPR and LPR in Russia. and allowing them on a par with the Russian ones before government purchases. The document also abolishes export and import quotas for goods moved from Russia to the DPR / LPR and vice versa. “The EU expresses regret in connection with the decree signed by President Putin on November 15.” and Luhansk, which contradicts the goals of the Minsk agreements. Such unilateral measures violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. & lt; … & gt; We call on Russia to reverse this decision and stop unilateral measures that provoke a further aggravation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, “the document says.
