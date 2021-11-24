The Federation Council supported the position of the German Green Party on the SP-2 | News | News

Member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs from the Republic of Crimea Sergei Tsekov called the correct position of the Bundestag deputy from the Union 90 / Greens party Omid Noripur, who declared the unacceptability of new US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline.

“Considering that the gas pipeline has been built, given that this is primarily a relationship between Russia and Germany, Russia and the EU, then the MPs are correctly voicing their position,” the senator told RT on November 24.

He called the decision on sanctions US interference in the internal affairs of Russia and Germany.

“This is not partnership or friendship. Germany does not interfere in US affairs and does not impose sanctions for the construction of anything on the territory of the United States, “Tsekov said.

Earlier in the day, Noripur said new US sanctions against SP-2 were unacceptable. He noted that he and his party have always fought against the gas pipeline project, but called the sanctions a wrong decision.

At the same time, the deputy of the Bundestag from the party “Alternative for Germany” Steffen Kotre told Izvestia that the introduction of new sanctions is another attack on free world trade in violation of international law. In his opinion, the sanctions should be stopped immediately.

According to the deputy of the Bundestag from the party “Alternative for Germany” Jan Nolte, the reason for the announcement of new US sanctions is Washington’s interest in weakening ties between Russia and the European Union.

On Tuesday, November 23, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Cyprus-based Transadria and the Marlin vessel, which are linked to JV-2. At the same time, the American department clarified that the restrictions are being introduced on the basis of the law “On the Protection of Europe’s Energy Security” of 2019.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, said that the Russian Federation will adequately respond to the unfriendly steps of the United States against the SP-2. He noted that for many years most countries led by the States have been introducing politically motivated unilateral restrictions against Russia, this has already become a “sign of the times.”

On November 16, the German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of SP-2. According to the regulator, it will be possible to continue certification when a subsidiary company for the German part of the pipeline is created in Germany. After that, gas prices first reached $ 1,000, and then increased to $ 1,046 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

The German Ministry of Energy called the suspension of certification a regulatory issue and an intermediate stage in this procedure, adding that this will not affect the energy supply of Germany in any way.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.