the figure of a 54-year-old Hollywood star amazed the people, news, personal life, Instagram :: Show business :: Dni.ru

The American actress posted on her Instagram account a rare shot in a tight-fitting tracksuit, which showed how great she looks at her age. Regular sports help the star to maintain his figure in perfect condition.

In a photo that excited fans, Berry poses in leggings and a bright crop top against the background of the sea, in the hands of the star is a fitness elastic band with which she performs exercises. With this shot, the actress drew the public’s attention to her own author’s workouts, which have recently become available in one of the free fitness apps. Berry encouraged fans to rate her exercises, which are partly inspired by martial arts, and give their opinion in the comments.

The photo of the 54-year-old actress created a real sensation and has already gained more than 120 thousand likes. Berry fans have left many rave comments regarding the star’s gorgeous figure. By the way, many have already tried her unique exercises and were satisfied.

“Fantastic” (Hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the authors are preserved. – Ed.). “Dream body”, “stunning as always”, “you look amazing”.

The actress became actively involved in sports last year, when she needed to quickly get in shape for the filming of the next film. Earlier, Berry’s personal trainer said that training has become an integral part of her life. Sport changed Holly’s life for the better: it had a beneficial effect on hormones, improved the quality of sleep and life in general.

