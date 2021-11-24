https://ria.ru/20211124/germaniya-1760574422.html
The German government called the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia
The German government called the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia
BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The lifting of sanctions against Russia and a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is associated with the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, says the coalition agreement, which lists the main points of the political agenda of the future cabinet of the FRG. “We demand an immediate end to attempts to destabilize Ukraine, violence in Eastern Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea. towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the lifting of the corresponding sanctions depends on the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. We stand for a solution to the frozen conflicts in the region, “the document, published in the German media, says.
