The head of Raiffeisenbank named the reason for the departure of foreign banks from Russia – RBK

In Russia, there is no trend for foreign banks to leave, the head of Raiffeisenbank told RBC. Individual players simply could not build a business here due to a specific management model

Sergey Monin

(Photo: Mikhail Grebenshchikov / RBC)



There is no tendency for foreign banks to leave the Russian market, said Sergey Monin, Chairman of the Board of Raiffeisenbank, in an interview with RBC.

In April 2021, Citibank (the Russian subsidiary of the American Citigroup) announced that it was closing its retail business in Russia and would continue to work only with corporate clients. And in October, the online edition Frank Media learned that the Czech PPF Group had begun looking for a buyer for the Russian bank Home Credit.

Head of Raiffeisenbank – RBC: “Those who can’t do business are leaving”



“I don’t think this is a trend. These are completely individual decisions made for each specific organization. I do not think at all that they are looking at each other at the same time: each is guided by his own business, what the prospects are, how the capital is used, is it possible to use it more profitably. And based on this, he makes a decision. I would not exaggerate macroeconomic factors either, ”says Monin.