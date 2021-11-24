https://ria.ru/20211124/ukraina-1760472753.html

The head of the delegation in Vienna commented on the military rhetoric of Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. There is no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov said. “There is no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border,” Gavrilov said on the air. Russia 24 “.” The main goal … of the Kiev regime, which now does not already know what to do, is to somehow divert attention from the problems inside Ukraine. what the results will be, “Gavrilov added, commenting on the intensification of military rhetoric around Donbass in Ukraine and reports of possible new military assistance to Kiev from the United States.” The main thing is that we do not succumb to provocation … We can calmly negotiate and convince them, until a certain moment comes when they lose their minds. I wish it didn’t come. We do everything for this, so that this doesn’t come drank, “the diplomat emphasized. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of” aggressive actions “by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. For its part, Moscow states that the Russian Federation is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion, and the country did not threaten or threaten anyone. As part of the last briefing, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov once again noted that “Russia is not going to attack anyone, Russia is not hatching any aggressive plans.”

