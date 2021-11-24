https://ria.ru/20211124/politsiya-1760529491.html

The head of the police department was detained in the Moscow region

2021-11-24T15: 03

incidents

dolgoprudny

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia)

gumvd for the Moscow region

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the police department for the Moscow Region Dolgoprudny was detained on suspicion of organizing illegal migration, the press service of the MIA for the Moscow Region reported. “, – says the release. According to preliminary information, he is considered involved in organizing illegal migration, but the details have not yet been disclosed. On the fact of the incident, an official check was appointed, and the policeman was suspended from service. If his guilt is confirmed, he will be fired from the police, and he will also be punished in accordance with the law. As follows from the information from the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs “Mytishchi”, this is Karen Sevikyan.

dolgoprudny

Moscow region (Moscow region)

