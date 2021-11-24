The Kardashians were at the Bridgertons and you didn’t notice. After finding out which family was written off from them, fans felt sorry for Kim.

Bridgertons actress Nicola Cohlan said that the Featherington family is made in the image and likeness of the Kardashian family. While Kim is delighted with the insight, fans of the show don’t think this is a compliment towards the famous sisters and their mother.

Bridgertons star Nicola Cochlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington, shared an interesting fact about the creation of the series. In a post for April 20 on his Twitter account with the nickname Nicola coughlan the actress tweeted Kim Karadashian and revealed that the Featherington family was inspired by the famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

As the number one fan in the world, Kim Kardashian should know that the Kardashians were a huge source of inspiration for the Featheringtons. We talked about them all the time during our fittings.

Nicola also admitted that she and her “sisters” on the set, actresses Bessie Carter and Harriet Keynes, are constantly discussing who is whose prototype is from the Kardashian family. The star of the series shared her findings that Prudence and Philip are very similar to Courtney and Chloe, because they are good friends with each other. But Penelope, by the standards of the 19th century, is a very successful business woman, and therefore she looks like Kim.

The very model, businesswoman and ex-wife of Kanye West responded to the actress’s revelation on Twitter. Kim is delighted with the revealed details of the series.

WHATOO?!?! I’m going crazy!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me in the Bridgerton group chat. Can I come for a fitting?!?! It would do my whole life !!! I love you lady W !!!

Nikola Kohlan agreed to the model’s request to come to the set, and said that the team would be happy to wait for the reality star to visit. The actress also revealed that Bridgerton’s Penelope and Kim have one corset designer for two. Seleba was delighted with such a detail and even hinted at a possible cameo role in her favorite show.

Oh my god, I’m going to faint !!!!!! Does that make me the Honorary Duchess of Bridgerton?!?!?!? I am the queen of corsets !!! 😉

But fans of the Bridgerton series do not see the new fact about the project as anything good for the Kardashian family. After all, the Featherington’s mother is trying in every way to marry her daughters, and the sisters, in turn, are usually tastelessly dressed and are not highly valued in the brides market. In addition, the family faces a test in the form of a pregnant niece and impending ruin.

Girl I don’t know if it’s a compliment lol.

And the Featherington mom is Chris … She is obsessed with her children’s success and tends to pick her favorites from among them.

Nobody likes Featherington.

