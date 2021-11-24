https://ria.ru/20211124/antiprivivochniki-1760497566.html
The Kremlin answered the question about the punishment for anti-vaccines
The Kremlin answered the question about the punishment for anti-vaccinations – Russia news today
The Kremlin answered the question about the punishment for anti-vaccines
The Kremlin should not make decisions on administrative or criminal penalties for opponents of vaccinations against coronavirus, the spokesman for the president said … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin should not make decisions on administrative or criminal penalties for opponents of vaccinations against coronavirus, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “It is very bad when doctors dissuade patients from the vaccine when their lives are in danger. & Lt; … & gt; And whether and how it is necessary to punish for this, it is not for us to decide, this is not our prerogative, “he said. Russian doctors, including the head physician of the covid hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, wrote an open letter to anti-vaccination patients and invited them to visit the red zones, intensive care and morgues to change your mind. It is addressed, in particular, to the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of A Just Russia – For the Truth, Sergei Mironov, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, artists Maria Shukshina, Yegor Beroev, Oskar Kucher, Ekaterina Lel and Yuri Loza. Peskov supported the initiative. Roszdravnadzor collects information on those who oppose vaccination in order to transfer it to the prosecutor’s office and the UK, they said there. As the media wrote, the regional departments of the department have already sent data on 37 anti-axers, they may face liability under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code. The first provides for the maximum punishment in the form of restriction of freedom of up to three years, and the second – imprisonment for a term of three to five years.
